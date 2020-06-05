SWL June e-edition: Ten pages of news, sport and features from south west London

In the latest edition of South West Londoner we caught up with Grenfell campaigners nearly three years on from the tragedy that claimed the lives of 72 Londoners, and took to the streets to cover this week’s Black Lives Matter protest.

Read how crime figures have fallen during lockdown and learn about fears for overcrowding in our prisons, where inmates spend 23 hours a day in their cells due to Covid-19 lockdown rules,

Meet Britain’s entry for the World Mermaid Championships and celebrate that £40,000 has been raised to save London’s oldest LGBTQ+ venue.

