SWL April e-edition: Life in lockdown for south west London

By SWL staff

April 5 2020, 12.55

Across the country we’ve seen entire national newspapers produced from the living rooms and dining room tables of their staff journalists – and we are no exception.

See inside April’s e-edition for south west Londoners taking the world by storm, including P.E. superstar Joe Wicks and Tooting’s ‘Life Commentator’ Nick Heath.

We hear from the Streatham mum who started the Clap for Our Carers campaign in the UK, and find out how the community is adapting to life in lockdown, from grocers to rugby players, bell ringers to publicans.

Click the image below to read all this and more: