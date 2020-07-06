Sweet caution: Anti NHS privatisation messages delivered on cakes on 72nd birthday

By Kevin Adjei-Darko

July 6 2020, 00.30

A campaign group is calling for an end to the privatisation of the National Health Service.

As the institution turned 72 on July 5, several people across the country baked cakes to celebrate and appeal to end private entities receiving NHS contracts.

A SLICE OF THE ACTION: Private companies have been warned to stop taking slices out of the NHS

The mass baking organised by campaign group We Own It features messages of support and thanks for the NHS but also bears notes slamming privatisation.

The group’s director, Cat Hobbs, said: “It’s high time we gave the NHS a birthday present it really deserves – an end to privatisation.”

Ms Hobbs said for far too long, private companies have been taking slices out of the NHS.

THE ICING ON THE CAKE: While thanking the NHS, bakers have warned the institution is not for sale

This comes after Health Minister, Edward Agar confirmed £6.2 billion worth of contracts had been given to private companies to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

“As of the beginning of June, 636 contracts have been awarded by the Department to private sector companies worth approximately £6.2 billion by the Department”, said Mr Argar in response to a parliamentary question.

HANDS ON: A campaign to stop issuing private contracts to private companies has received 16,000 signatures so far

The NHS began on July 5, 1948 and is facing perhaps its toughest challenge yet with the outbreak of coronavirus, which has so far killed 44,000 in the UK and nearly 530,000 around the world.

MADE WITH LOVE: Bakers across the country have been showing love to the NHS while slamming privatisation

On one of the cakes the message: “NHS not on the table”.

A petition calling for an end to NHS outsourcing has been started and has gained 16,000 signatures so far.