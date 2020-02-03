Streatham terror incident: We need time to recover from evil attacks says Bell Ribeiro-Addy

By Tom Holmes and Samuel Draper

February 03 2020, 14.00

Streatham will take time to recover from the shock of Sunday’s terrorist attack, according to MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy.

Police shot dead 20-year-old Sudesh Amman, who stabbed two people on Streathams High Road at around 2pm yesterday in what has been labelled an Islamist-related terrorist incident.

Three people were injured in the attack, but all are expected to make a full recovery.

Streatham MP Ms Riberio-Addy said: “This is really devastating and actually quite scary, for myself and for people in the area.

“The uncertainty and confusion really unsettled people. I think it’s going to take a while for things to fully settle down. People are going to be nervous and scared.”

INVESTIGATION BEGINS: Police collect evidence as reporters look on

Ms Ribeiro-Addy also paid tribute to the actions of the emergency services and offered her prayers to those affected by the attack, particularly the injured victims.

She added: “Evil terror attacks like these are designed to strike fear into the very heart of diverse communities like ours, but we will not be left divided and afraid in the aftermath of such a shock.

“An attack on any one of us is an attack of all of us and I have every confidence that the people of Streatham will stand in unity as we process this weekend’s horrific events.

“The people of Streatham are resilient. We will be fine.”

Ms Ribeiro-Addy’s thoughts were echoed by local businesses, who highlighted the community spirit.

A large section of Streatham High Road has been closed and cordoned off.

Naz from Mr Phone Mr Vape, situated just outside the police cordon, said: “The people of Streatham are very supportive. This is a big thing that has happened, and it’s very scary, but within 10-15 days things should be relaxed again.”

Mahesh from Streatham High Road’s Maitri Health Centre added: “These terrorists have tried to put fear in us and they’re not going to be successful. This is a beautiful community.

“It’s sad that this young boy has been brainwashed to spread hatred and kill people, and they need to find the culprits behind that.”

Some of the shop owners next to the cordon said they might as well have not opened, but it’s a different story further up the high street, where business seems normal.

ABANDONED: A bus left overnight inside the police cordon

Canon Anna Norman-Walker of St Leonard’s Church on Streatham High Road said: “It’s business as usual, because the people of Streatham are fearless.

“People are shocked and saddened, but there’s also a sense of relief that nobody lost their lives.

“This is a remarkably united community that is proud of its diversity.”

The Bishop of Southwark Christopher Chessun added: “We are determined this will not destroy the feeling of goodwill and cooperation that we have built between us and the Muslim communities.”

All travellers are advised to seek alternative transport routes, with the road expected to reopen some time Monday evening.

Lambeth Council are providing assistance to witnesses who require trauma support. If you or somebody you know has been affected, you can contact [email protected] to request help.

Police are appealing for information, images and footage of the incident. You can share these via www.ukpoliceimageappeal.com or by calling 0800 789 321.

