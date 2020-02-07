Streatham Ice Hockey Club add Luke Brittle to their roster in ‘push for trophies’

By Tom Holmes

February 7 2020, 17.45

Streatham IHC today announced the signing of former GB junior international forward Luke Brittle as they seek to add silverware to their cabinet.

Brittle represented Great Britain at the U-18 and U-20 level, and has spent most of his career with Telford Tigers, the town where he was born.

Streatham’s coach, and fellow forward, Adam Carr said: “Luke is a quality player and a great lad who will fit right in with the team.

“He hasn’t played for a little while but he skated with us this week and looked great. He will be a great addition to the team as we push for trophies.”

The 26-year-old has spent the last two seasons at Solihull Barons, scoring 51 goals and 54 assists across 65 games.

Those scores put him in the top 30 for points per game across both seasons, making him a consistent goalscoring option for Streatham.

Brittle has also played for Blackburn Hawks, where he scored 35 goals and 37 assists across 24 games, his best season in the NIHL.

Brittle is now living in London, having trained with Streatham this week and met the rest of the squad.

Streatham have allocated him the number seven shirt, and Brittle is set to debut in Streatham’s away fixture at Milton Keynes Thunder on Sunday.

The RedHawks are currently top of the National Ice Hockey League 1 South, having won 23 of their 24 league games, losing just once.

They also face a two-legged South Cup final against Invicta Dynamos across next weekend (February 15 and 16.)

The club will be hoping that adding another goalscorer to the mix will improve their chances of bringing home silverware.

One of the oldest teams still playing ice hockey having been established in 1932, Streatham play their matches at Streatham Ice and Leisure Centre.

