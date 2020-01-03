Streatham Hill ‘stranger attack’: Man charged for attempted murder over stabbing of mum

By Danielle Manning

January 03 2020, 16.00

A 43-year-old man was charged with attempted murder today following the unprovoked stabbing of a mother in Streatham Hill.

Mark Brazant, of Windmill Road, Ealing, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a bladed article after turning himself into police.

Josephine Conlon, 36, was stabbed three times from behind as she pushed her child in a pram on Downton Avenue on Monday.

She was struck on her right cheek, below her right eye and close to her jugular vein.

She was taken to hospital where her injuries were said to be not life-threatening. The child was unhurt.

Prosecutor Jennifer Fadaka told the Old Bailey today: “This is a case where the victim in question was attacked from behind.

“It was a stranger attack, she was pushing a baby’s pram and she was attacked from behind.

“The defendant handed himself in having assaulted this female and upon being arrested he had in his possession knives.”

Brazant will appear in custody at Camberwell Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.