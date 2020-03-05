Streatham’s hot hockey battle as UCL Yetis take on Imperial Devils in London Ice Varsity

By Samuel Draper

March 5, 2020, 16.00

Follow @SW_Londoner

UCL Yetis and the Imperial Devils face off in the London Ice Varsity match at Streatham Ice Arena on Friday.

In its seventh year, the frozen showdown is another opportunity for both teams to overcome their capital rivals in an intense ice hockey encounter.

The Devils edge the Yetis 4-2 in their previous meetings, and the Imperial side are now looking for their fourth successive win over the University College London team which was established in 2006.

Expect to see plenty of goals – last year’s match finished 6-3 to the Devils – with many big hits as well.

An estimated 800 fans are expected at the Olympic-sized hockey rink, where they will be treated to cheerleaders, hot dogs and beer celebrating some of London’s best ice hockey prospects.

The two period breaks will also feature displays from some of London’s best figure skaters, first UCL’s Frostbite team, and then their neighbours from the King’s College Wolves.

Whilst the Devils come into this buoyant from several successive wins in the Varsity match, UCL’s Yetis have a roster full of players with hockey experience in Sweden and the US who will be ready to match up to their opponents in south-west London.

With both sides based in Streatham, it is a chance for them to show the best they can play and put their year of training and league matches to good use in a bit of friendly competition.

Doors to the Streatham Ice Rink open at 7pm with the match starting at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 on the door or are available here.