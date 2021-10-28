Football fans tackle food poverty

Football fans from AFC Wimbledon are tackling food poverty one box at a time after starting a group to support those self-isolating at the start of the pandemic.

Dons local action is a community group that grew out of AFC Wimbledon, founded in March 2020 to help those shielding or self-isolating from Covid get food and other essential items delivered to their door.

Now, 18 months later, an army of volunteers is fighting food poverty one food box at a time, helped by AFC Wimbledon’s own players and manager.

Volunteers from Dons Local Action told SWL about who they help, why, and how the organisation grew into an indispensable part of the community in Merton, Kingston and Wandsworth.

For more information, go to donslocalaction.org.