AFC Wimbledon Ladies to have homecoming at Plough Lane stadium

AFC Wimbledon Ladies will play their first game Plough Lane tomorrow (Sunday), returning to the club’s spiritual home.

The team will play Walton Casuals in an FA Cup third qualifying round match at 3pm at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

They previously shared pitches with teams such as Carshalton or Sutton United, but Sunday’s game means they join AFC Wimbledon’s men’s team in playing at the stadium opened in 2020.

Kevin Foster, first team manager of AFC Wimbledon Ladies, said: “To be able to say that we’re back at our home and back as part of Wimbledon is an amazing opportunity.

“The girls are super excited, they can’t wait to play there. It’s just a really exciting time to be part of AFC Wimbledon really.”

As of today the club had sold 1,000 seats for the game, with the stadium move coming due to a ‘one club ethos’ from AFC Wimbledon staff such as men’s team manager Mark Robinson.

We are playing our first game at Plough Lane this Sunday 3pm vs @WCFC_Ladies In the @VitalityWFACup



This fixture is ALL TICKET however tickets are free and can be reserved via https://t.co/7yxJBjLVjt



Check out the video from when we visited our new home#AFCWL #AFCWimbledon pic.twitter.com/nMLKq3hCv2 — AFC Wimbledon Ladies (@afcw_ladies) October 21, 2021

Foster added: “Everybody is part of the club whether you’re a part of the men’s, ladies, foundation, they’re all together, they’re all inter-linked.

“They’ve all driven this forward and actually Plough Lane isn’t just a place for the men, it isn’t just a place for one group. We should all be a part of that.”

AFC Wimbledon Ladies have been on a good run of form, with 22 goals in the past four games, and are fourth in the Women’s National League Division One South East, the fourth tier of English women’s football.

Foster said: “If we can stay in the FA Cup as long as we can it would be great to have a run. And maybe in one of the first or second rounds we can get a really big team to come down.”

Plough Lane was the original home of Wimbledon FC, AFC Wimbledon’s predecessor, from 1912 to 1991.

Wimbledon FC moved to Milton Keynes in 2003 and rebranded as Milton Keynes Dons, with AFC Wimbledon formed by its former fans.

Ticket’s for Sunday’s game can be booked on AFC Wimbledon’s website.

Image Credit: AFC Wimbledon Ladies