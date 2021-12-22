Cherry Red Records Stadium to host 2021-22 FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Final

AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium will host the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Final on Saturday 5 March.

The news was confirmed on talkSPORT2 as part of the quarter-final draw announcement.

Kelly Simmons, FA Director of The Women’s Professional Game, said: “We are delighted to confirm the Cherry Red Records Stadium as the host of the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Final.

“We wanted a really intimate stadium that could potentially generate a really good atmosphere.

“We feel we have that in AFC Wimbledon and we are really looking forward to welcoming fans for this Final, who I am sure will create a really good buzz within the stadium.”

Chief Executive Joe Palmer said: “There’s been a great response to the homecoming campaign for our AFC Wimbledon Ladies with good attendances so far and we are proud to be selected to host one of the most prestigious fixtures in the women’s football calendar.

“This is another example of the interest in our new stadium, both as a venue for hosting sporting events, and as a valuable asset for the community.”

The final will be televised live on the BBC.

Holders Chelsea and Arsenal enter at the quarter-final stage following their UEFA Women’s Champions League commitments during the group stages, and they will join the five group winners and best runner-up.

The draw was made on talkSPORT2 this evening by former Tottenham defender Jenna Schillaci with the result being as follows:

West Ham United v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Charlton/Leicester/Manchester City v Bristol City

Arsenal v Manchester United

Ties will be played on 19-20 January 2022.

Tickets for the final are now on sale priced at £10 for adults and £2.50 for Under-16s and can be purchased by visiting the online ticket page.

Photo credit: AFC Wimbledon