Sir Geoff Hurst launches limited-edition gin and whiskey collection for charity

Sir Geoff Hurst is selling his own brand ‘Spirit of 66’ whisky and gin collection with proceeds going to Alzheimer and dementia charities.

The World Cup winner and ex-West Ham forward, who turned 79 this month and won 49 caps for England will sign 966 bottles of each spirit produced.

The hat-trick hero, who made sporting history in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup Final, is one of only four England players still alive who played in the classic Wembley match.

LEGEND: Sir Geoff signing labels for the drink

Sir Geoff said: “I have named the drinks the ‘Spirit of 66’ to reflect the fantastic team spirit we had in the England team that won the World Cup almost 55 years ago.

“You can tell a lot of love and effort has gone into producing these spirits, which are very collectible and drinkable.”

A GOOD CAUSE: The proceeds for the bottles will go to charity

The collector’s items are expected to be extremely popular with sports fans, memorabilia collectors as well as gin and whisky lovers.

Sir Geoff played alongside the ‘greats’ of English football Sir Bobby Charlton, Jack Charlton and Nobby Stiles, notable also for their personal struggle with dementia.

The reliable goal-getter has talked openly about the intense heading training sessions during his playing career.

Part of the sale proceeds will be donated in support of Sports United Against Dementia, a high profile campaign organised by the Alzheimer’s Society.

SPORTS UNITED: The charity has launched a high profile dementia campaign

Sir Geoff, who also played for Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion, said: “In view of the sad problems many of my teammates that are no longer with us have encountered in the past we have decided to help the Alzheimer’s Society with a donation from the profits made in this venture.

“We have been supporting Alzheimer’s for quite a while and we feel it’s a great cause in keeping with the Spirit of 66.”

Ingredients for the premium gin include; Angelica, wild sunflower and a range of citrus peels described to give a sharp but clean finish.

The high-end whiskey is described as upside down desserts, with pineapple and peach leading to floral honeyed notes; burgundy pinot noir casks bursting with soft red grapes to compliment that sweet nose and rich palette, all rounded off with an echo of oak, creating spice and a long, pleasant finish.

SPIRIT OF 66: The label for the bottle of gin

The limited-edition London dry gin (40% ABV) priced at £59.99 and the ‘Spirit of 66’ single malt whisky (46% ABV) priced at £99.99 are blended to tantalise the taste-buds.

Both alcoholic beverages are packaged in a presentation box and blended at the award-winning In The Welsh Wind Distillery, Cardigan on the west coast of Wales.

The star-studded distillery count ex-England cricket captain Michael Vaughan’s Declaration Gin, multi-award-winning Tenby Gin and the Welsh Sisters brands Morwyn and The Captain’s Wife among their drinks cabinet.

They have collaborated with Sir Geoff to produce the Spirit of 1966 limited edition collection of spirits.

In The West Wind Distillery are also pioneering the first fully ‘grain to glass’ Welsh whisky for over 100 years and have launched their own Signature Style Dry Gin July 2020 and a Tailor Your Gin online experience for Christmas 2020.

For details and product information visit: www.alzheimers.org.uk/SUAD, www.spiritof1966.co.uk and www.inthewelshwind.co.uk.