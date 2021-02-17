VIDEO: Furnivall Sculling Club to celebrate 125th anniversary this year

Looking over the banks of the Thames, Furnivall Sculling Club has been a mainstay on the London rowing scene ever since 1896.

In 2021, the club will celebrate its 125th anniversary by reflecting on its history, recent achievements and looking ahead to the future.

Founded by the pioneering Dr Frederick James Furnivall, a man who wanted to break the male-dominated world of rowing, Furnivall Sculling Club initially opened only for women.

125 years later, the club now thrives with a diverse squad of men and women of all ages and all levels.

The historic club will celebrate its 125th anniversary later this year with a number of events soon to be confirmed once Covid lockdown is lifted.

It will provide a chance for members to christen the boat club’s renovations, set to take place in the coming months to revamp facilities.

South West Londoner spoke to Furnivall Sculling Club captain Christina Thorp about what members can expect.

To find out more about Furnivall Sculling Club, visit the club’s official website here.