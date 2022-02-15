Now well over the halfway stage, teams are starting to reach the business end of the season and SWL takes a look at south west London’s EFL and National League clubs’ seasons so far.

Fulham – Championship – 1st

Since Premier League relegation last season, Fulham have taken the second division by storm with Marco Silva, appointed in the summer, set to guide the club to a third Championship promotion in five years.

The Cottagers are top of the league after 30 games and ten points safe within the promotion spots from third-placed Blackburn who have played two extra games.

Fulham have lost just four games all season and their goalscoring record has been outstanding with 78 goals scored and 16 left to play.

Aleksandar Mitrović has scored 31 goals in 28 games which already equals the Championship record for most goals scored in a season set by Ivan Toney last season.

The record-leveller! 🔥



And what a special finish it was too. #FFC pic.twitter.com/SU7cNciFjJ — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 13, 2022

Queens Park Rangers – Championship – 4th

QPR are in a strong position to finish in the play-offs for the first time since 2013-14 as they enter the final 16 games of the season.

After years of Championship mediocrity, Mark Warburton has raised QPR’s level as they now sit in fourth place, two points from Blackburn in third who have played two more games.

Currently five points safe within the play-offs, they will be disappointed with their recent 1-0 loss against bottom side Barnsley.

The Rs can bounce back, however, with a potent attacking force of Lyndon Dykes, Chris Willock, Ilias Chair, Andre Gray and Charlie Austin making them the division’s third top scorers.

AFC Wimbledon – League One – 20th

It is going to be a nervy final fifteen matches for Dons fans as they currently sit one place and one point afloat of the relegation zone.

Losing games has not been the issue for AFC Wimbeldon, with only 12 losses so far – only two teams in the bottom half have lost fewer games this season.

The problem for Mark Robinson’s side is they have recorded just six wins in their 31 games and have the most draws in the division with 13.

Matches against Gillingham and Doncaster, both in the relegation zone, await Wimbledon in the next 11 days and they will be crucial to move the Wombles further away from the bottom four.

NEVER SAY DIE: The Wombles will need their fans behind them to keep away from the drop zone. Credit: Pro Sports Images

Sutton United – League Two – 5th

Last season Sutton were the National League’s surprise package as they won promotion to the EFL for the first time, and this season in League Two has been nothing short of astonishing.

Few would have expected Sutton to achieve a play-off position in their maiden EFL season, yet with 16 games remaining, they are four points safe within the play offs and only two points off the automatic-promotion spots.

Matt Gray’s side have also reached the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy and will be dreaming of a Wembley final when they play League One Wigan in the final four in March.

Dulwich Hamlet – 8th – National League South

Dulwich Hamlet are just one point of the play-offs and have two games in hand on Chippenham Town ahead of them.

Now in their fourth season at this level, The Hamlet have gained headlines through Peter Crouch’s documentary and involvement with the club he played six games for as a teenager.

Perhaps more pleasing than their lofty league position will be their average attendances of 2,630 and regular sell-outs at Champion Hill, making them the most supported club in the division.

Hampton & Richmond Borough – 16th – National League South

The Beavers started their season well with six wins and four draws in their first 13 matches, however since an FA Trophy loss to eighth tier Plymouth Parkway, they have struggled for form.

NOT DONE YET: Despite recent poor form, Beaver’s fans are still enjoying the season. Credit: Thomas Lang

Gary McCann’s side have won just twice in their last 13 matches and have slipped down the table having lost four on the bounce.

A home game this Saturday against 18th placed Tonbridge Angels could provide the Beavers with the springboard they need to return to their early season form.

Featured Image Credit: Chris Applegate