Dons Local Action Group win social change award for Covid poverty fight

Wimbledon’s Dons Local Action Group won the Sports for Social Change award at the Sports Journalists’ Association’s awards in November.

The volunteer group, set up by AFC Wimbledon fans in March, received the award for their work against poverty during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports Journalists’ Association (SJA) Chair Ashley Broadley said: “The group’s work is a terrific example of the positive impact football clubs can have on local communities.”

The group share the award with Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford.

The 23-year-old spearheaded a national campaign to extend the provision of free school meals over the school holidays.

Former England cricket international Ebony Rainford-Brent also received the award.

The broadcaster highlighted the need for equal opportunities for Black sportspersons and administrators.

Former Stoke F.C. manager Lou Macari was the fourth recipient.

Macari’s foundation established a new centre to provide accommodation for people without homes in the city.

An SJA statement said the category was expanded in 2020 as a salute to the extraordinary contribution made by the quartet of winners.

South West Londoner spoke to Dons Local Action Group to learn more about the organisation and what the award means.

WATCH: Dons Local Action Group win social change award

Featured image credit: Dons Local Action Group