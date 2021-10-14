Logan’s Lowdown: Chelsea’s season so far

Welcome to Logan’s Lowdown, a new weekly column discussing all things Chelsea FC. In this week’s first edition, Logan assesses how Chelsea’s season so far has gone.

After that wonderful night in Porto back in May which ended in lifting the Champions League trophy for a second time, expectations for this season have been set high.

Who better to have in charge of meeting those targets than the genius himself, Thomas Tuchel?

Using the foundations set by Frank Lampard, Tuchel, in less than a year of being at the club, has built a side capable of conquering Europe and beating any team put in front of them.

Not only that, but he did it by breaking records, Chelsea conceded the fewest goals for a team winning the Champions League (four).

What more can you ask for?

With a Champions League winners medal already in Tuchel’s locker, the hunger for a Premier League title is intensified and Chelsea are looking like they mean business so far.

Going into the international break, the Blues sit top of the Premier League on 16 points after seven games.

A brief five-game unbeaten spell which included the dismantling of Tottenham at their new stadium, was fun.

I think every supporter would tell you that winning against your bitter rivals on their own patch makes that win feel even sweeter.

Following those highs though came a narrow defeat to Manchester City which seemed to burst the winning bubble that was brewing, and it felt strange to suffer a first defeat in all competitions since May (2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League on the final day last season).

For the first time in a while, I thought Tuchel got the tactics wrong that day and it was a very disappointing performance, especially as it was a good opportunity to lay down a marker to the rest of the league.

Although the defeat was a blow, I was never concerned that it would disrupt the group of players as I feel Tuchel has built that hunger within the squad to bounce back after adversity.

That was to be the case as victory over Southampton in the next league fixture sent Chelsea back to the top of the league and on target to achieving one of the clubs’ main targets this season.

Another objective will be to retain the Champions League trophy, a difficult feat but one that is certainly possible as shown by Real Madrid who won it three times in a row between 2016 and 2018.

If Chelsea can navigate their way out of the group stages, anything can happen in the knockout rounds.

Going into the competition as underdogs after winning it the season before sounds crazy but it seems to be a tag Chelsea relish and one I hope is continued to be defied.

In terms of personal expectations, I want to see Chelsea putting their focus towards challenging for a sixth Premier League title and giving it a good go to retain the Champions League with a semi-final place a reasonable wish, albeit the draw for the knockout rounds may prove vital.

Going all the way again would be incredible, not only because it gives you the title of being the best side in Europe but also because the “Champions of Europe, we know what we are” chant is absolute gold and I would like to keep it.

With lots of trophies up for grabs, a successful season looks on the cards.

Let’s hope that come next May, the trophy room at the Bridge has more space.