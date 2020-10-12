The APF European Championships: Bringing Life to New Sports

Since the 1970s, APF Exhibitions have been held throughout the United Kingdom. Despite being different from many more traditional and championship-formatted events, the show’s offerings intertwine outdoor care with a competitive edge.

Over the last 50 years, the UK’s largest forestry and woodland exhibition has reached new, unprecedented heights with increasing numbers of participants entering each year. So, let’s take a look at how this unusual event has made a name for itself in an era dominated by traditional sports, while also considering why those in South London may be attracted to the show.

What Are the Championships and Why Might they Appeal?

According to a report by Confor, the annual show attracts 3,200 exhibitors and 20,000 visitors. The show offers a chance for skilled entrants to showcase their talents across an array of different tournaments.

The APF Exhibition also brings together a whole host of corporations who specialise in arboriculture and forestries, such as Sylvagen. Interestingly, the culmination of industry professionals accounted for 90 percent of the 22,000 visitors back in 2018, as per Showplace.

In addition to bringing together the community, the 2021 APF Exhibition event will continue to hold numerous competitions. For example, the A W Jenkins and Tilhill Forestry European Chainsaw Carving Championships will be returning. The highly-anticipated competition features 25 world-class wood sculptures from across Europe who strive to create masterpieces from timber.

Although they aren’t mainstream competitions, the activities on show at APF exhibitions may appeal because of their mainstream roots. For example, those in south London may enjoy climbing because of the many centres located throughout the area. The Reach – which is located in Greenwich – is one of the most popular in south London and helps to get aspiring climbers into the nation’s fastest-growing sport.

Important to Stay Protected

For the professionals, it’s essential to dress appropriately when competing, particularly regarding the chainsaw championships. Unlike in other sports, wood carving requires specific clothing to be worn for safety purposes, as opposed to branding or sponsorship reasons.

Because of that, chainsaw safety gear is now more readily available, including at engelbert strauss. Since 1908, the company has specialised in creating high-quality workwear for consumers working in various trades.

What Are the Best Chainsaw Trousers?

Protective clothing is important, especially for those regularly competing in carving tournaments. When choosing the best chainsaw trousers, there is a diverse range of options at engelbert strauss, such as their forestry cut protection bib and brace, KWF and cut protection trousers e.s. vision.

The former chainsaw safety gear, for example, is made with a flexible fabric that possesses wear-resistant knee protection. As well as being a standard pair of chainsaw pants, the e.s. vision comes with adjustable braces and a bib pocket.

Because of the nature of the carving championships, the next question to consider is how to wash chainsaw trousers, as it’s more than likely that any chainsaw clothing will get dirty. In turn, it’s pivotal to wash them in the optimal conditions.

As some of the available chainsaw pants from Engelbert Strauss feature different materials, their requirements may vary. Aside from the foresters bib and brace – which is washable from 60 degrees Celsius – the other options are washable at 40 degrees Celsius.

Something to Consider in 2021

Regardless of whether you’re keen to find out more about the work of sustainability-orientated industry specialists or would prefer to immerse yourself in the action-packed events of an APF exhibition, the UK’s largest forestry and woodland show is worth exploring.

While south London’s climbing culture may inspire the next generation of pole climbers, the availability of chainsaw clothing could be the catalyst in heightening the number of competitive timber carvers over the coming years.