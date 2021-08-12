Online Fighting Game Community hopeful for post-lockdown gaming

Online gaming as a hobby has seen aggressive growth over the past two years, with social distancing driving an increasing number of social interactions online.

Some areas of the video gaming world have struggled with the shift, such as the East London Fighting Game Community (ELF), who have organised offline events and tournaments regularly for the past five years.

The imposition of social distancing and limitations on travel have made organising eSports more challenging and left many of their participants with nothing to do.

At the same time, the large number of online gaming events, and their easy accessibility to anyone with a microphone and a computer, has allowed for more people to get involved.

