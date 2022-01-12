Second half of the season for the South London football clubs

With more than half of the football season gone some teams are fighting for relegation others are fighting to get a change of promotion.

The last part of the football season is always the most exciting one as it includes finding league and cup winners.

Most of the top teams in London are found north of the river Thames, but let’s have a look at how the proud clubs of the south are doing and the outlooks for the rest of the season.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace has been an integral part of the Premier League since its promotion in 2013, making steady progress and being part of the mid-table for some years now.

At the moment, they sit in 11th place of the league table, four points behind 9th place rivals Brighton.

They will seek to improve this position and try to better their best-ever league finish, which came in the 2014-15 season, finishing in 10th place.

This weekend the team will go up against their fierce rivals Brighton to try to bring down their lead.

You can find the best odds and tips for this match and others at https://betting.com/gb/.

Millwall F.C.

The third round of the FA Cup saw Millwall go up against South London Rival Crystal Palace.

In an intense battle Millwall took the lead in the first half and looked like one of the teams that could create a real shocker.

Unfortunately for the supporters at The Den, Crystal Palace managed to come back to win the match 1-2. Millwall now need to focus on their Championships campaign.

The team is currently in 11th place, but only seven points shy of a playoff-place finish.

With two games in hand, Millwall still has a good chance of being a part of the promotion-battle to gain their first ever Premier League appearance.

Photo: Unsplash

Charlton Athletic F.C.

During the first seven seasons of the 2000s, Charlton was an established part of the Premier League, gaining their best finish in the 2003-04 season with a seventh-place finish.

Since their relegation in 2007 the team has been into a period as a yoyo-team and is now a part of the third-tier, League One.

Currently sat in 14th place, the team is closer to the relegation zone than the fight for promotion.

The season looks like one to forget and the team should hope to finish in the top half of the table at its best.

AFC Wimbledon

In 2003 Wimbledon FCs licence was set to be relocated to Milton Keynes in order to establish the new Milton Keynes Dons FC.

Most supporters were against the new club and decided to create a new organization, which was AFC Wimbledon, that was created.

The team has fought their way through the divisions and is currently in League One, gaining promotion six times during the last 18 years.

This season the team was off to a great start. Heading into the second part of the season is a different story.

Wimbledon will need to fight not to get relegated for the first time in their history.

Being two points ahead of relegation zone teams and with three fixtures in hand, they should have a fair shot of staying in the Divisions.