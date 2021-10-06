Fuel shortages disrupting non-league clubs in south west London

A total of 25 midweek non-league football fixtures were postponed last week, due to the fuel shortages across the country.

All members of the Isthmian Football League, tiers eight and nine of the English football pyramid, were given the option to postpone midweek fixtures at 4pm on Sunday 26th September.

This option was given to the clubs in case they had difficulty with the players commuting to the clubs or with arranging travel for away fixtures.

Tooting and Mitcham United FC, of the Isthmian League South Central Division, were due to play away at South Park FC on Tuesday 28th but the game was postponed due to the petrol pandemonium.

The hosts informed TMUFC that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture the day before due to a lack of fuel, despite the visitors still being able to travel.

The Terrors were quick to react and organised a friendly with East Grinstead whose midweek fixture against Sevenoaks had also been postponed.

Our First Team league tie has been postponed, but a massive thank you to @egtfcwasps for travelling down for an impromptu friendly ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/cSQb4MGuLB — Tooting and Mitcham United FC (@OfficialTmufc) September 28, 2021

TMUFC coach Warren Andrews said: “We felt we were able to complete the fixture.

“It would have obviously posed some challenges – there would have been a bit more carsharing than usual, but we felt we were in a position to travel.

“We’re obviously frustrated that we didn’t get to play, but we understand that these things are out of people’s control.”

Those at TMUFC were concerned about not being able to play for nearly a month due to scheduling issues prior to the fuel shortages as well.

Their match on Saturday against Northwood did manage to go ahead and resulted in an emphatic 7-2 win for the Morden-based outfit.

In the Isthmian Premier Division, just two of the ten planned midweek fixtures went ahead with the other eight postponed to future dates.

Kingstonian FC were due to play at home against Horsham on Wednesday 29th September, but the visitors exercised their option to postpone the match.

The Ks currently occupy top spot in the Isthmian Premier Division winning six of their eight matches while Horsham are second from bottom having won just once.

The weekend’s fixtures were less interrupted by the fuel shortages and clubs will hope that continues to be the case.

Featured Image credit: @OfficialTMUFC