Match day prices for football clubs in south west London

Following our report on season ticket prices for football clubs in South West London, SWL takes a closer look at match day prices and how much it costs to support your club.

This week, we examine the match day ticket prices for the region’s top nine clubs and find out how much that all important half-time pie costs at your club.

Let’s take a look.

Match day ticket pricing at South West London clubs

Table-topping Chelsea come out on top for the most expensive match day ticket, as they did for season ticket prices.

A seat in the family enclosure at Stamford Bridge for a Category B match, classed as a game against lower league opposition, costs fans £44.

Fellow Premier League team Crystal Palace are marginally cheaper at £40 for a lower profile game much like Chelsea, however to purchase tickets for games at Selhurst Park you need to buy a club membership first.

Newly promoted Brentford offer the most reasonably priced Premier League ticket at £25 for a seat in the family stand.

That is a huge £15 cheaper than rivals Crystal Palace.

Surprisingly, Championship club Fulham offer tickets at a higher price than Premier League Brentford.

Prices at Craven Cottage start at £30 for this season, as they bid to bounce back to the top tier.

Mid-table Championship side Queens Park Rangers offer the best value for money for a ticket relative to league standing.

To watch a match at Loftus Road you can pay as little as £19, and with a club membership that can be reduced further to £12.

PRICES: Match day ticket prices for clubs in South West London

QPR’s prices are cheaper than clubs further down the football pyramid.



League One club AFC Wimbledon’s cheapest ticket costs £22 and combined with a club membership, it can cost £17.

General admission at Sutton United costs £20 and for an extra £5 you can get a seat at the VBS Community Stadium.

Overall, National League South clubs are the cheapest places to watch football in South West London.

A ticket at Dulwich Hamlet will set you back £12 whilst at Hampton and Richmond Borough tickets are marginally more expensive at £14.

Price of pies at South West London clubs

If you enjoy a half-time pie then prices vary from club to club.

Fulham fans have to pay the most for a pie at £5 whilst non-league Hampton and Richmond Borough charge only £2.50, the cheapest of any club.

Out of the Premier League clubs, Crystal Palace top the league with the most expensive pie, charging £4.50, whilst at Brentford you can purchase one for £3.

Chelsea have the most food offerings, with a specialist app for food purchases.

The cost of a traditional steak and ale pie is in the upper price range at £3.99.

Fan Verdict

Brentford fan and season ticket holder George Vernon, 27, said: “Reaching the Premier League is a huge achievement and the club deserves credit for making pricing accessible to people from across the community.”

Other fans were less happy with their club’s ticket pricing.

Chelsea fan, Oliver Deste, 27, said: “The cost of games gets in the way of me going.

“I tend to go to the cup games early in the season because prices are more affordable.

“The fact we are winning and top of the league softens the blow though.”

Match day ticket prices are based on the cheapest available.

Featured Image Credit: Ben Sutherland on Flickr