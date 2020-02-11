Sogbanmu seals win at Folkestone Invicta as Carshalton Athletic chase promotion

By James Barrett-Sterling

February 11 2020, 21.00

Follow @SW_Londoner

Carshalton Athletic made a big statement regarding their promotion aspirations on Saturday.

After getting back to winning ways at Bowers and Pitsea last week, the Robins visited second-placed Folkestone Invicta aiming to cut the nine-point deficit between the two clubs.

And it was the travelling fans that left Cheriton Road joyous after witnessing Carshalton register an impressive 3-1 victory.

The versatile Ola Sogbanmu, who registered his first goal of the season during the win, believes his side got their tactics right on the Kent coast.

“We wanted to keep the same energy from the Bowers game going, but we let them come at us for a while before we reacted,” said Sogbanmu.

“We made sure we were nice and compact defensively as we know what we can do going forward.

“And, unlike some previous games, we converted our chances in this one so it was a good afternoon all round.”

The match started evenly but Carshalton playmaker Ricky Korboa was on the receiving end of several late challenges.

It was one of those tackles that led to the opening goal as the forward was caught in the home box and Paris Hamilton-Downes dispatched the spot-kick.

Carshalton doubled their lead before half-time as a corner kick eventually led to Daniel Pappoe deflecting Danny Dudley’s scuffed shot into the back of the net.

Sogbanmu was on target just two minutes after the restart, guiding home a low cross beyond goalkeeper Tim Roberts, which meant Tyler Sterling’s late strike for the home side was mere consolation.

“I saw Paps get free in the box and I knew he’d try and smash the ball back across,” smiled Sogbanmu whom has also played in midfield and defence for Carshalton this season.

“So I timed my run to go near post and I’ve guided the ball cleanly past the keeper.

“I didn’t mind being ask to play up front. I know I can do a job anywhere on the pitch, but I put the team first and will always give my best no matter where I’m involved.”

That victory put Carshalton on level points with fourth-placed Hornchurch as the race for promotion from the Isthmian Premier League hots up.

Next up for Carshalton Athletic is a home game against Potters Bar Town on Saturday February 15 (kick-off 3pm).

Feature image credit: Ian Gerrard