Sleep experts release whispering ‘bonkbuster’ to help tired women orgasm and get good night’s kip

February 14 2020, 15.37

Experts have released a whispering ‘bonkbuster’ they claim could help sleep-deprived women orgasm and get a good night’s kip – as a sex education bod claims it will help females get off… to sleep.

Half of British women surveyed are failing to hit the golden ‘eight-hour’ sleep target a night, admitting to only getting a good night’s sleep three or fewer times a week.

The research revealed 25% of females get just four hours a night – leaving many women feeling groggy and tired, and not at their best each morning.

However it seems that men fare better, with the survey of 2,000 Brits revealing that 59% of blokes clock-up more than five hours of uninterrupted sleep a night.

In a bid to tackle the gender sleep gap, sleep wellness brand Eve Sleep has launched ‘ASMR-otica’ – a combination of ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) and audio erotic fiction to help women wind down for a great night’s sleep.

The company have teamed up with YouTube star WhisperAudios ASMR, who has reinterpreted the sexiest passages from D.H. Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

WhisperAudios ASMR breathlessly whispers the sexually-charged verses alongside the sounds of sheets being stroked, headboards tapped, and pillows squeezed in a bid to help women drift off.

Cheryl Calverley, CMO at Eve Sleep, said: “At Eve Sleep, we believe that everyone deserves better sleep, and we’re deeply passionate about doing whatever it takes to help.

“Women in particular often struggle to get to sleep, thanks to the ever-growing mental to-do list.

“We wanted to make winding down a bit more pleasurable, so this ASMR-erotica is our small contribution to help improve the nation’s sleep wellness, giving women everywhere the sleep they need to rise and shine.”

Sex educator and script consultant on Netflix’s Sex Education, Alix Fox, said: “We hear a lot about the importance of ‘sleep hygiene’ these days – methods of ‘cleansing’ our minds and bodies before bed to try and encourage a good night’s rest.

“Things such as avoiding caffeine, carbonated drinks and hard-to-digest foods before we slip between the sheets as well as keeping our bedrooms at an optimally cool temperature of between 60-67 degrees.

“But I’d like to argue for the benefits of a bit of ‘sleep dirtiness’ too.

“Sexual pleasure and orgasm cause a natural rise in oxytocin – a hormone and neurotransmitter that helps us feel cosy, blissed out and chilled out.

“It also causes a natural rise in prolactin – a hormone that contributes to sensations of sleepiness and relaxation.

“They also help lower levels of cortisol, a hormone linked to stress and anxiety.

“So getting yourself off can help you nod off.

“Listening to ASMR audio erotica is a perfect way to do that, especially as many people report that binaural sounds, which switch between one ear and another, induce a focused, meditative effect that helps them feel both sexy and serene.

“I’m personally such a fan that I’ve invested in a pillow with in-built speakers.”

WhisperAudios ASMR said: “Since I first started using ASMR to go to sleep in 2012 I’ve felt that the calm, quiet tones and intonation of listening to an ASMR-tist was like a big protective blanket being draped over me or a welcome hug from a loved one.

“It’s so much better than taking a sleeping pill – some of my favourite ASMR videos can send me to sleep in under five minutes flat.”

Supporting the content is sleep expert and founder of The Sleep Site, Dave Gibson, whose research reinforced the effectiveness of a pre-sleep orgasm or ASMR session.

Dave said: “Sex and sleep have a truly interdependent relationship as there are a lot of sleep-inducing hormones that are released during an orgasm.

“For the third of British women who have a broken night’s sleep every night, ASMR-otica is an exciting, natural remedy which can help improve sleep.”

