On the pulse: Does the BBC represent value for money?

By Emily Hemsley and Michael Phillips

February 3 2020, 12.25

The cost of the BBC TV licence fee will increase from £154.50 to £157.50 in April.

Ministers are also considering whether to decriminalise non-payment of the fee as part of a broader attack on the corporation.

The BBC said in a statement: “Licence fee payers will receive a reminder or a payment plan reflecting the new amount when their licence is next due for renewal.

“Those buying or renewing a licence after 1 April 2020 will pay the new fee.”

In June, the broadcaster announced it was scrapping free TV licences for over-75s who do not receive Pension Credit.

The new licence fee works out as £3.02 a week or £13.13 a month.

The licence fee increase comes as BBC News announced it would be cutting 450 jobs.

We asked shoppers in Kingston, is the BBC value for money?

50% Yes 50% No

CHANGE IS NEEDED: Sam gets his news from the BBC

Sam Blackford, 22, cabin crew, said: “I don’t really use it for anything other than news.

“If they are reducing the stuff they are doing, they should keep it how it was or do something to reflect that.”

TOO MUCH: Sameena believes the cost of the licence is high

Similarly, Sameena Ganes, 22, shop assistant, also agreed what you see on the BBC isn’t value for money and that streaming services is better quality.

“Especially in the area we live in, Surrey, the council tax is so high anyway and they’re now paying extra money on the TV license, I think it’s too much we’re paying,” she said.

Gary Le Breuilly, a former Sky employee, questioned the use of the license to watch BBC content and that the content provided online is better quality and free due to adverts.

READY TO CANCEL: Gary (right) thinks the government should pay

He said: “I’m gonna cancel my TV licence.

“Why don’t the government pay?” said Breuilly.