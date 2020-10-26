Art Richmond’s Young Writers’ Festival calls on school pupils’ writing talents

An arts charity has invited Richmond children to showcase their writing talents.

Art Richmond’s Young Writers’ competition is open to all Richmond pupils.

Students are invited to submit a typed piece of writing of any form on any subject – from narrative to descriptive – of no more than 500 words, or poems of no more at 25 lines.

Pieces can be both stand alone and extracts of longer work.

Submissions will be judged in four categories ranging from Year 4 and under to Year 10 and over.

Authors of shortlisted entries will then be invited to a gala awards event at a prestigious venue in Spring 2021.

Prizes will be awarded to winners in each age group.

Arts Richmond joint presidents Lynn Faulds Wood and John Stapleton are promoting the initiative.

Both have long careers writing, with TV work including shows such as Panorama, Newsnight and Nationwide.

In a joint statement they said: “Anyone can write, all of us can, we really can, so do think about entering this competition.

“All it takes is a bit of confidence, a bit of courage, having ideas you’d like to share about.

The competition has been running since 24 August and will close on 4 December.

The competition was a big success last year, with over 400 participants from over 20 schools.

Arts Richmond is an independent charity affiliated with over 140 other societies.

Their aim is “to promote arts activities within the borough” and to encourage the accessibility of events to all members of the community.

For more information and to submit your entry, visit the website.