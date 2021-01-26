Breaking: Firefighters control blaze at Twickenham fireplace shop

Firefighters put out a blaze at a fireplace shop in Twickenham this afternoon.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended to the fire at Marble Hill Fireplaces on Richmond Road at 1.37pm.

Part of the ground floor of the three-storey building was damaged by the time the fire was under control at 3.34pm.

Six people evacuated the building before firefighters arrived, but no-one has been reported to be injured as yet.

The cause of fire is still being investigated.

Featured image credit: London Fire Brigade