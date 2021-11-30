Natasha’s Law two months on: how has it affected people with allergies?

On 1 October 2021, Natasha’s Law was brought into place across the United Kingdom.

The law, officially known as the UK Food Information Amendment, requires all food outlets to provide full ingredient lists with clear allergen labelling of food prepared, packed and sold on site.

It is named after Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who passed away in July 2016 after suffering an allergic reaction to sesame seeds in a Pret baguette, and comes after years of lobbying by her parents.

Two months on, South West Londoner spoke to Natasha’s parents, Tanya and Nadim, as well as allergy sufferers and their parents, about what this law means to them.

See the video below for the full story: