Sutton retailer launches Halloween fundraiser for Epsom and St Helier Hospitals Charity

Epsom and St Helier Hospitals Charity will receive support and donations from Iceland this Halloween weekend.

The retailer, situated in Wallington, Sutton, is hosting a range of festive activities to raise money for the local NHS service.

In return for small donations, staff will be swapping their usual uniforms for fancy dress and there will be the chance to win some ‘spook-tacular’ raffle prizes, with the draw taking place on Saturday 31 October.

The prizes include some adorable teddies knitted by local resident and regular customer Emma Honeyman, who was born at St Helier Hospital and also gave birth to her two children there.

Charity Champion Joani O’Brien, who is a long-serving employee at Iceland and is the driving force behind the Wallington store’s fundraising, said: “I think it’s so important to support local charities.

GIVING BACK: Emma Honeyman, who gave birth to her two children in St Helier Hospital, has knitted teddies for the raffle to help raise money

“Many of the team here have, at one time or another, been looked after by the hospitals so we thought that now, more than ever, was the right time to try and give something back to them.”

The Iceland in Wallington, Sutton, has previously raised £650 for Epsom and St Helier Hospitals Charity and has plans to offer support over Christmas and the New Year as well.

Sasha Phillips, Fundraising Manager at Epsom and St Helier Hospitals Charity, said: “This is a lovely example of a community coming together to support their local hospitals and community services.

“The money raised will go towards funding projects that go above and beyond to improve patient experience and staff welfare.

“Winter is traditionally a critical time for hospitals and with the added challenge of Covid-19, extra funds at this time are much appreciated!”

For more information about Epsom and St Helier Hospitals Charity, or to make a donation, please visit www.esthcharity.org.uk.

