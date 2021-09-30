‘The Blue Paradox’: immersive experience on ocean plastic crisis comes to an end

An immersive experience on the ocean plastic crisis at Exhibition London in White City came to an end on Sunday.

The Blue Paradox opened its doors on September 15 bringing the ocean’s surface to life with 360-degree digital projections to explore the dramatic impact of plastic waste encouraging visitors to take action.

The two-week exhibition was hosted by household cleaning products manufacturer SC Johnson in partnership with global NGO Conservation International.

SC Johnson chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson said: “This waste, if it ends up in the environment, can be incredibly disruptive to our planet ecosystems, particularly ocean ecosystems.”

Johnson added that just 9% of all plastic waste ever produced has been recycled, according to the UN.

CEO of Conservation International M. Sanjayan said: “We’re grateful for SC Johnson’s commitment, which we hope will serve as a model for other businesses concerned with protecting our oceans, the source of all life on Earth.”

The Blue Paradox said a donation would be made for every visitor to Conservation International to help protect 1 square kilometre of the ocean.

The experience aimed at informing visitors on how business, government and citizens can play a role in tackling the ocean plastic crisis.

The free exhibition has been trending on social media, especially on TikTok, as tickets were quickly sold out.

SC Johnson has removed more than 6.1 million kilograms of plastic packaging in the last three years and is focused on creating new closed loop recycling models.

SC Johnson is well-known for making brands such as Mr Muscle, Ecover and Duck.

According to Condor Ferries, China is ranked for mismanaged waste and plastics.

Top countries polluting the oceans

