A South London Makers Market shows retail is changing

A South London Makers Market provides online and in-person market events for independent creatives and, following huge online success, held a series of pop-up events in Selfridges throughout December.

Founded in 2019 by sisters Daisy Tinker and Liv Tinker, A South London Makers Market ran just three in-person events in Upper Norwood Library in Crystal Palace before lockdown forced the business to Instagram where they gained over 50,000 followers.

Following 33 online markets, the business has now returned to in-person events, including taking 16 small brands to Selfridges for pop-up markets at the Oxford Street store.

The market will hold in-person markets and a Swap Shop event in Upper Norwood Library in Crystal Palace in January, continuing to champion sustainable shopping and small businesses in south London and beyond.