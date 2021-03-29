Residents encouraged to take part in Lambeth Street Design competition

Lambeth residents have the opportunity to give their input on locations in their borough by entering a street design competition hosted by the council.

The competition offers residents the chance to win up to £750 by proposing ideas of how to transform certain sites in Lambeth.

The various lockdowns have brought more appreciation to outdoor spaces, so Lambeth Council believes now is the perfect time to reflect on those places that have kept residents sane.

Councillor Claire Holland, deputy leader of the council and cabinet lead for sustainable transport, environment and clean air said: “Much of the public realm has been developed without the active input of many underrepresented groups, including disabled people, women, young people and people of Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds.

“This competition is about addressing that, and ensuring that in a borough in which car ownership is low and where the majority of trips are by foot, cycle or public transport that we build streets for people where they can meet, play, rest and travel safely, not just for cars.”

The ten sites that have been chosen are Bedford House, Claylands Road, Dorset Road’s shops murals, Fairview Place, Hillside Passage, Holmewood Road meeting with Roupell Park Estate, The Livity School passage, Mursell Estate and Undercroft, Somerleyton Passage and St Matthew’s Road.

The council is running the competition along with Urban Growth, a social enterprise that uses green spaces to empower and engage Londoners.

Tish Vail, head of design at Urban Growth said: “The Urban Growth team are very excited to be hosting Lambeth’s Street Design Competition 2021.

“The idea of this competition is to smash barriers into urban design by empowering local people to get creative and design a healthier, greener city.”

Participants are to propose ideas of how to transform the sites in a way that will improve them for members of the public as well as the planet.

They are asked to submit drawings and videos, audio or written documents that explain their idea for the individual sites.

Submissions close on 19 April and the winner for each of the sites will receive £750 and runners-up £250.

People who work and live in Lambeth will judge the competition, and residents of all ages can take part as well as community groups, even if they have little design experience.

Holland said that the competition is all about inviting everyone in the Lambeth borough to get involved to design their streets and public spaces.

To support entrants, Urban Growth is hosting a weekly webinar to explain what judges will be looking for in the designs and it is running digital hubs where entrants can book a one to one session with the team to go through each location and get personal advice on ideas and designs.

For more information visit the website.