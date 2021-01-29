Dog left disfigured in Lambeth hit-and-run

A nine-year-old dog named Angel lost her eye in a Lambeth hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve.

Angel, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, was being walked on a lead by her owner in Lambeth when she was suddenly struck by a van and dragged approximately 50 meters.

Angel and her owner were both wearing hi-viz jackets at the time of the collision.

Met Police said: “The dog suffered a serious head injury and required surgery to remove her left eye.”

The collision occurred at approximately 11:15pm on the north end of Croxted Road.

The van driver did not stop and was seen driving off in the direction of Norwood Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses or people who may have dash-cam and CCTV footage of the incident or vehicle to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC and quote reference CAD 8129/31DEC20.

Featured image credit: Metropolitan Police