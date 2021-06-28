New recycling bins brought to Merton ahead of Wimbledon

Water bottle company evian and environment charity Hubbub are teaming up to introduce 50 new recycling bins in Merton to improve recycling rates.

Evian, the official sponsor of Wimbledon, is partnering up with the environmental group to support #InTheLoop and encourage on-the-go recycling at events including Wimbledon in 2021.

The recycling bins will be found in the busiest areas in Wimbledon, including The Broadway, Wimbledon Hill, and Wimbledon Village.

The company will also be partnering with Hubbub and another environmental charity Sustainable Merton to run ‘The Recycler’, a pop-up to encourage people to return plastic bottles and cans in exchange for rewards.

#INTHELOOP: The new bins are set to encourage recycling in Wimbledon

Danone employees will be volunteering as Roaming Recyclers and carrying out litter picks in the park and surrounding area.

Gemma Morgan, brand marketing manager at evian said: “With Wimbledon right around the corner, it’s more important than ever to remind people of the value of recycling, and the steps we can take together to work towards a circular economy.”

The campaign has received backlash on Twitter from some residents accusing Merton Council of incinerating waste that is supposed to be recycled, with Sustainable Merton explaining this was exactly why this campaign was so important.

Unfortunately, high levels of contamination in Merton's bins (e.g. food, liquids or coffee cups) has meant that the recycling plant has been unable to accept the contents. Wimbledon #InTheLoop is tackling this issue by ensuring that plastic bottles and cans ARE recycled 👍 — Sustainable Merton (@SustainableMert) June 23, 2021

The #InTheLoop campaign has worked in other areas including Swansea where there was an 89% increase in the collection of recycled materials from the beginning to the end of the campaign.

Gavin Ellis, director and co-founder of Hubbub added: “We’re delighted to be extending #InTheLoop to Merton, helping to improve recycling for local people and tennis fans alike.

“Small changes made by many people in the Wimbledon area will add up to a big difference to the amount of valuable material which is collected for recycling.”

#InTheLoop aims to promote on-the-go recycling by providing easy to locate bins with vibrant colours, supported by simple messaging which provides clarity to public understanding of what and where to recycle.