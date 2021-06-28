Locals left stunned as Elephant and Castle station fire brought under control

A huge fire by Elephant and Castle station is now under control, with residents left feeling shocked by this afternoon’s events.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted just before 4pm that this afternoon’s blaze at Elephant and Castle was now under control, with firefighters remaining at the scene.

The fire in #elephantandcastle is now under control. Firefighters will remain at the scene for the next few hours to dampen down the scene. Road closures are still in place in the area. pic.twitter.com/jAJge09Obg — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 28, 2021

It is believed that the fire started in a garage in the railway arches below the station, where tyres set alight.

London Ambulance Service has reported that six people received treatment at the scene of the fire, with one taken into hospital, while smoke could be seen across the city.

SWL spoke to the owner of a takeaway stand next to the station entrance, who has been there all day as events unfolded.

Despite being located on the other side of the large station from where the fire started, she described seeing the fire rising up well above the height of most of the buildings.

“You could see the flames, it was so scary,” she said, pointing to skyscrapers around us that had been totally hidden by the thick smoke.

“I had never seen anything like it. If it had been on this side of the station, I would have closed the shop and run.”

FIREBALL: Work around the station has ground to a halt, with workers left stunned by the blast

Locals are still being urged to avoid the area, and those living nearby have been instructed to keep their windows closed.

Traffic diversions have been put in place, with cars and buses currently backed up several kilometers in some directions.