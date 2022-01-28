Revealed: The most dog-friendly boroughs in London

The most pet-friendly boroughs in London have been revealed – and Kingston has topped the list.

According to a study by independent London property agents Douglas & Gordon, Kingston has been crowned the most pet-friendly borough with 47% of properties with garden space and 183 parks, gardens, recreation grounds and nature reserves.

Since the UK went into lockdown, the demand for pet-friendly rentals skyrocketed by 120% in London and the trend is likely to continue.

Dogfriendly.co.uk co-founder Steve Bennett told SWL: “Dog ownership has grown during the pandemic and more people have decided to take advantage of ‘staycations’ during the pandemic.

“We have seen a big increase in visitors to our website and more businesses asking us for advice on welcoming dogs into their premises.”

Kingston is followed by Lewisham which offers 54% of properties for sale with a garden, while the City of Westminster offers the least property with outdoor space.

When it comes to properties with outdoor space, Kingson tops the list once again with 47% of homes with a garden, followed by Wandsworth, Greenwich, and Lewisham.

However, not all rental properties with garden space are pet-friendly as only 7% of private landlords advertise pet-friendly properties in the UK.

Yet, as a result of the Model Tenancy Agreement announced in January 2021, consent for pets is now the default position, making pet-friendly homes much easier to find.

When it comes to green spaces, Richmond is a close second thanks to nearby Bushy Park, Hampton Court, Kew Gardens and Richmond Park.

According to Douglas & Gordon, London is the most pet-friendly city in Europe for its pet-centric infrastructure and lifestyle options, like doggy daycares, vets, and pet-friendly restaurants.

The London Underground has also been voted the most dog-friendly public transport system globally, which makes travel around the city easy and comfortable for pets.

The city also offers a wide range of pet-friendly restaurants, such as Smith & Whistle with its “Dogtail” menu, London’s very first permanent drinks list created entirely for dogs.

Bennett added: “We have seen more businesses and places in London welcoming dogs.

“Some businesses are concerned about customers’ reaction to dogs being welcomed, especially those customers with allergies.

“But there has been a lot of research that has proven the benefits of having dogs around, including general atmosphere and also the benefits on mental health of having a dog.

“There is also research that shows welcoming dogs can actually increase revenue.”

According to Dogfriendly.co.uk, there are more than 59,000 listings on its database – a 10% rise compared to the previous year – including Oliver Bonas, John Lewis, Urban Outfitters, Wilko, Zara, and Lush.

You can view the full study by Douglas & Gordan here.

Image by TheOtherKev from Pixabay