Streatham family home could be demolished under new planning application

A family home and public green space in Streatham could be demolished, as a developer has applied for planning permission to build a block of flats on the site.

The application made by Pocket Living would see the removal of the entire right wing of Leigham Court, a listed building built in 1866, in order to create access to the green space behind, which is the intended plot for a four-storey building containing thirty five flats.

Thomas Stokes, 31, an engineer is a resident within the building and is one of the prominent members of the Streatham Needs You campaign, which aims to block the planning application from being submitted.

POTENTIAL DEMOLITION SITE: Leigham Court. Photo by Thomas Stokes

Whilst his residence will remain untouched, the destruction of the right wing will force a family to leave their home and uproot their lives.

Stokes said: “They have kids who go to local schools which they’ll have to leave.”

The campaign also expresses concern over the destruction of the green space due to the large number of people who live in flats with no access to a garden.

The proposed development doesn’t fall in line with policy EN1 Open space, green infrastructure and biodiversity of the Draft Revised Lambeth Local Plan 2020.

The policy states: “Development which would involve the loss of existing public or private open space will not be permitted.”

The campaigners believe there is very little green space available in Streatham as it is, so the loss of this area will hugely affect residents who don’t have their own private gardens and have enjoyed using public space throughout the pandemic.

POCKET SPACE: The disputed area of land. Photo by Thomas Stokes

Stokes said: “We don’t want to come across as NIMBY’s because we aren’t. Its about the green space.

“Green space is green space, and it needs to be protected.”

Pocket Living claim to create affordable housing for first time buyers, yet the proposed one bed micro flats will go for around £300,000 which is an inaccessible amount for many first time buyers.

Pocket Living’s affordable housing statement claims that they target middle income earners who earn under £90,000 per annum, yet the high end of their bracket includes less than the top 5% of earners in the UK.

According to Adzuna, the average salary in Streatham equates to roughly £27,000 which suggests many local residents will be unable to acquire one of these new flats.

A decision on whether the planning application will be accepted will likely be made towards the end of October, but the deadline to send in objections is Wednesday 29 September.

Lambeth Council have declined to comment on the application whilst consultation is still open.

Featured image credit: Thomas Stokes