NHS Grab a Jab weekend sees record London vaccine pop-up centres

This weekend will see a record number of walk-in and pop-up COVID-19 vaccine centres open across south west London including Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Over 60 centres will be open across the city, with walk-in options available for anyone over 18 to get their first coronavirus vaccine.

The organisation also announced a new online service which would allow the user to enter their postcode and find their nearest walk-in centre.

Dr Vin Diwakar, Medical Director for the NHS in London said: “We urge everyone who has not yet had their first dose to find the most convenient walk-in for them this weekend, because the more people who get the life-saving jab, the safer it is for everyone.”

GRAB YOUR JAB ON CENTRE COURT: Wimbledon’s iconic court is used as a vaccine centre ahead of the tournament starting on Monday

Text messages will also be sent to those who have not yet had their jab if a walk-in centre pops up near their postcode.

Dr Oge Ilozue, GP and senior clinical adviser to the vaccination programme in London, said: “We are in the final weeks of our world-leading vaccination programme and it’s been a privilege to help keep people safe and to see the smiles on people’s faces once they’ve had their jab.”

You can also get your second dose this weekend if it has been eight weeks since the first dose for those 40 and over and 12 weeks for people under 40.

Walk in sites/ pop-up clinics 25th-28th June:

Croydon: Centrale Shopping Centre (25-27th), Fairfield Halls (25th-26th)

Kingston: Kingston Mosque (25th) , Hawks Road Health Clinic (25th-27th)

Lambeth: Montgomery Hall (25-28th), Loughborough Estate (25th), Guy’s Hospital (25-28th), St Thomas’ Hospital (25-28th)

Merton: The Wilson Hospital, (25th-28th) Centre Court, Wimbledon (25th-27th)

Sutton: St Nicholas Shopping Centre (27th)

Wandsworth: St. Barnabas Church (26th)

Over 8.3 million doses of the vaccine have already been given in London.

Feature image credit: Lisa Ferdinando via Wikimedia Commons