Offshore tax abuse is plaguing Britain

Small, windswept and mostly sunny: Britain’s global network of imperial leftovers are not a bad place for a holiday.

Appearances of tropical bliss, however, hide their role in empowering offshore tax abuse, in turn fuelling political corruption and societal inequalities.

A decade on from the Panama Papers, the leak of the Pandora Papers and the scandal surrounding Sir Geoffrey Cox MP’s representation of the British Virgin Islands in a corruption inquiry has returned focus to the murky world of offshore tax havens.

Far more pronounced than many realise is the importance of Britain in this whole affair.

