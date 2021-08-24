Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that can affect the brain and spinal cord, and it is estimated that 130,000 people in the UK have the condition.

There are drugs available to slow the onset of symptoms but treatment options for progressive MS are limited and there is currently no cure.

At the end of July, the US Food and Drug Administration authorised a Phase 2 clinical trial at Hope Biosciences Stem Cell Research Foundation in Texas.

The future of MS treatment is exciting; scientists think solutions for all types of MS could be in their late stage trials by 2025.

But what are the options for those living with progressive MS right now? Some are desperate to halt their symptom deterioration.

Increasingly, they are looking to experimental treatments like the one offered by Panama’s Stem Cell Institute.

Alister Bailey and Liam Egalton both raised tens of thousands of pounds to travel to Panama for mesenchymal stem cell therapy. To find out about their turbulent journeys during the pandemic and learn more about ongoing MS treatment research projects, read the full story here:

https://swlondoner.shorthandstories.com/multiple-sclerosis-and-the-experimental-treatment-giving-families-hope/index.html