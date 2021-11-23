Listen: South West Londoner update – 23rd November

This is your South West Londoner lunch time update on the 23rd of November with Michael Phillips and Joseph Marshall.

Teddington Choral Society are to host a concert for their 70th anniversary at the Landmark Arts Centre.

Pregnant women and parents in Croydon can now more easily access their child’s health records with the new online e-Redbook.

A barber shop in Fulham is giving 1000 free haircuts to homeless people.

And finally, police are warning consumers of the dangers of being scammed on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Listen for more here: