Kingston Council to hold drop-in for White Ribbon Day

Kingston Council are holding a drop-in day this Thursday, 25 November, to tackle male violence against women.

The drop-in is part of White Ribbon Day, which is a global campaign, encouraging men and boys, to take action and change behaviour that leads to abuse and violence.

Kingston Council have become White Ribbon Accredited, and have encouraged partner agencies to commit to tackling male violence against women and girls.

Councillor Alison Holt, Sponsor for the Women’s (+Allies) Staff Network at Kingston Council, said: “We are very proud to receive this accreditation – but this is just the beginning.

“We will continue increasing the knowledge and skills internally for staff to address violence against women through male ambassadors.”

She added: “In addition to becoming a White Ribbon Accredited organisation, we are also carrying out a year-long programme of work to address the safety of women and girls in the borough.”

The White Ribbon UK mission is for all men to fulfil the White Ribbon Promise to never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.

Men and boys are being encouraged to take part in the conversation to end male violence against women, ensure the voices of women and girls are heard and to highlight the work taking place on a local level to tackle this significant issue.

White Ribbon UK developed the #AllMenCan message in March after Sarah Everard’s murder brought forward conversations of women’s experiences of male violence.

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive of White Ribbon UK said: “Our call to end violence by raising awareness, educating and campaigning to bring about change is greatly strengthened by working together with our White Ribbon accredited organisations.

“We are delighted to welcome Kingston Council as one of our White Ribbon Accredited organisations.

“Together we can prevent violence happening in the first place.”

This event will include a formal launch of Kingston as a White Ribbon Council.

Part of the council’s commitment includes reviewing existing policies around domestic and sexual violence and rolling out bystander training.

They have appointed male ambassadors as part of their White Ribbon action plan.

More than 100 organisations have received White Ribbon accreditation, including councils, police forces, fire and rescue services, health authorities, housing associations, schools and universities.

There is also a scheme for smaller organisations to become White Ribbon supporters.

The drop-in will be held at Guildhall from 2-5pm, and the Kingston Community Safety team, Kingston Police and specialist services will be present at the drop-in to give information.

Individuals can join over 37,000 others who have signed the White Ribbon UK pledge and get more information online at whiteribbon.org.uk.