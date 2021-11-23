Easier access to your baby’s health records in Croydon

Pregnant women and parents in Croydon can now have easier access to their children’s health records in one place thanks to a new online portal.

Croydon Council and the NHS are encouraging more people to sign-up to e-Redbook, a digital version of the paper red book given to parents during pregnancy.

Parents and pregnant women can have easy access to the information about their child’s immunisation, health reviews, and screening tests, and more all stored in the cloud and they can have access at any time.

It is currently an addition to the paper version, however, it will be replaced for those who choose to have the digital record.

Manjit Roseghini, Deputy Chief Nurse and Director of Midwifery at Croydon Health Services NHS Trust, said: “e-Redbooks have made a real positive impact on the support we can offer parents in Croydon.

“We currently have records of over 630 children in Croydon with a parent using the app.

“They’re benefiting from being able to accurately track their child’s development and get expert advice from articles available through the platform from NHS.uk.”

You can now access your baby's health records on the go! #Croydon parents and carers can quickly look-up information about your child’s immunisations, health reviews, screening tests and more. Find out how to register for your e-Redbook https://t.co/QMBOeMX7ie pic.twitter.com/5NoLt6clrj — Your Croydon (@yourcroydon) November 19, 2021

In addition to that, parents do not need to create different accounts for each child, they can all be included in one single account with the advantage of also making notes about your pregnancy, baby, or child.

Councillor Janet Campbell, cabinet member for families, health, and social care said: “This resource benefits parents in Croydon as it means you can look up your child’s health records and growth charts wherever you go.

“This is much more convenient than the traditional paper red book.

“It also means it is one less thing to remember to put in your bag when you are preparing for an outing with your child, which many parents will appreciate.”

This new digital service will also make it quicker for health professionals to share health and wellbeing information with parents.

This app also allows you to order repeat prescriptions, see your GP records, and book appointments.

Registering via the NHS app while pregnant will mean your child’s information is automatically populated.

To have access to e-Redbook you can use either the NHS app, by downloading the e-Redbook app from the Play or App Store or visit https://www.eredbook.org.uk.