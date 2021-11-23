Croydon parents and carers urged to watch Covid-19 vaccination webinar

Parents and carers of 12-15-year-olds from Croydon are being urged to watch a webinar to get more information about Covid-19 vaccination for their children.

The webinar was recorded for parents who didn’t attend and it will be uploaded on Croydon Council and South West London CCG websites.

The event took place on Thursday 18 November from 6.30-7.30pm and was hosted by NHS South West London CCG in partnership with Croydon Council.

Rachel Flowers, Director of Public Health, said: “We want our parents and carers in Croydon to be able to access information about the vaccine first-hand so that they can understand the benefits for their children and make an informed decision.

“Getting our young people vaccinated is vital to ensure they don’t miss out on time in school, and to protect them, their friends, family, and the wider community from a serious illness.

“We know many people have questions about the vaccine for this age group and this webinar is a great opportunity for parents to find out more and have any questions answered by experts from our local community.”

The webinar has started, but you can still join in now without registering https://t.co/XrJlTnCe21 https://t.co/6Mh1qq4p3m — Your Croydon (@yourcroydon) November 18, 2021

All children aged 12-15 in Croydon are now being offered one dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine through their school, following advice from the UK’s four chiefs medical officers.

Parents and carers can use the national booking service to organise the vaccination appointment or by visiting a selected walk-in centre.

Vaccinations aim to protect this age group against Covid-19 and should help reduce the spread in schools, protect their families, friends and reduce time spent out of education.

Louise Coughlan, Chief Pharmacist for Southwest London Clinical Commissioning Group said: “We’re really pleased to welcome local parents and carers to this webinar which is an opportunity for them to ask questions and understand more about the vaccine to help them make informed choices with their children.

“It’s really important that we vaccinate and protect our young people against Covid, to reduce outbreaks that occur in school and help protect friends, family, and vulnerable members of our communities.”

