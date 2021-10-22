London South Bank University new Croydon campus open

London South Bank University opened a campus in Croydon town centre last week.

Croydon Council leader, Hamida Ali, and David Pheonix, London South Bank University Vice Chancellor launched the new campus on Friday October 15.

This is the first university campus in the borough and the only university in the city to offer chiropractic courses.

Councillor Hamida Ali said: “It was fantastic to visit Croydon’s new London South Bank University (LSBU) campus at Electric House today.

“I’m really delighted to welcome LSBU, and all their students, to Croydon.”

The campus will be used to train the next generation of nurses and business leaders.

Student nurses will train in replica emergency rooms on fake dummies.

It is based at Electric House, an old office building that has been empty since 2013.

PRE-TRANSFORMATION: Electric House, the old office building, before it was transformed to the new LSBU Croydon campus

The campus is joining Haverick as a healthcare focused campus and it will help the NHS deal with a severe shortage of nurses across South London and the Gatwick triangle.

Councillor Ali added: “Located in the heart of our town centre, the new campus will bring a significant boost to our economy, as our businesses benefit from links with the university and we build local innovation, upskill our workforce and welcome more visitors to our town.

“This is central to our vision for the future of Croydon and it is especially important as we recover from Covid-19.”

The new campus is part of LSBU’s vision to transform lives, communities and societies.

There are various business and health courses on offer with 350 students enrolled.

The campus is on Wellesley Road, Croydon, CR0 1LB.

See https://www.lsbu.ac.uk/student-life/our-campuses/croydon for more information.