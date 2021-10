In your lunchtime update with Joe Marshall, we have stories about TfL starting works on Battersea Bridge to improve safety after the death of Jake Ryan.

Covid-19 cases have been rising in Richmond, and Michael Phillips spoke to Linda Bauld, behavioural scientist at The University of Edinburgh.

And lastly, the Line of Light festival follows the route of the new Northern Line extension with an outdoor visual projection on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 October.

