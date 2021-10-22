Hounslow Council has greenlit proposals for Hanworth Park House to be restored after decades of decline.

The Grade II listed building in Feltham was initially used as a royal hunting lodge by King Henry VII.

Since then it has been a military hospital during the First World War, and a retirement home up until 1992.

Sadly, for nearly 30 years the historic building has been empty, and has become severely dilapidated.

But this could change as on Tuesday night Hounslow Council passed a range of proposals which would transform Hanworth Park House and the surrounding area.

It is hoped that following the restoration the building would be removed from Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register.

Once completed Hanworth Park House would be home to a community hub featuring a museum, café, function room, and a local arts and crafts space or shared workspace depending on nearby resident’s wishes.

The grounds around the house would also be refurbished, creating a new green space for people to socialise and exercise.

@LBofHounslow cabinet meeting tonight has passed a major step to save Hanworth Park House.Massively agreed & by the community.Thank you to all involved on this journey so far.its been tough but making history. @CllrSteveCurran @HanifKhan_1 @SeemaMalhotra1 @Cllrsamiach pic.twitter.com/hKJUWlOCI0 — RICHARD GRIFFITHS (@Griffo2018) October 19, 2021

Additionally, the development would provide up to 300 residential homes of which 40% would be affordable housing for council rent.

The council have agreed to pay the first £200,000 to start the project, and to a partnership with owner of Hanworth Park House, Gary Cottle.

Speaking on the council website, Council Leader Steve Curran said: “The house and grounds are an important asset for the borough, and we want to see it back in use.

“The Council has worked with the owner to find viable solutions for doing this which can be acceptable to the planning authorities, and we are prepared to invest significant council funding to make this happen.”

Going forward, full plans for the refurbishment must be submitted to the council before the proposals head over to the planning committee in early 2022.

Finally, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will need to sign off on the project before construction can commence.

It is hoped that the development will be completed by the end of 2024.