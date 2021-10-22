Five police officers face disciplinary action over Sarah Everard messages

Five police officers are to face misconduct proceedings after an investigation into social media messages relating to the murder of Sarah Everard.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced that the five officers are from different forces, with two belonging to the Metropolitan police, and three others a part of Sussex Police, Dorset Police, and Avon and Somerset Police.

The police watchdog revealed that officers involved sent messages and jokes about the murder of Sarah Everard, with two officers sending and sharing a graphic linked to violence against women.

A second investigation showed messages sent via the Signal messaging app regarding Wayne Couzens would have brought discredit to the force if made public.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: “In April this year we warned about the unacceptable use of social media by officers based on a number of cases involving the posting of offensive and inappropriate material.

“The allegations involved in these two investigations, if proven, have the capacity to further undermine public confidence in policing.

“They also once more illustrate the potential consequences for officers and come at a time when policing standards and culture have never been more firmly in the spotlight.”

Sarah was kidnapped and murdered by Met Police Officer Wayne Couzens in March.

A Met Police officer is being investigated over allegations they shared an inappropriate graphic depicting violence against women.

Another officer remains on probation and has a case to answer for sharing a graphic and failing to challenge it.

The IOPC said: “The image was highly offensive and the officer now has a case to answer for misconduct for potentially breaching standards of professional behaviour for conduct and authority, respect and courtesy”.