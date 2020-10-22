Police make further arrests into murder of man set on fire in Mitcham

Police have made two further arrests yesterday as part of their investigation into the murder of a 23-year-old who was set on fire in Merton.

The body of Loeike Guei, from Thornton Heath in Croydon, was found by police on Commonside East in Mitcham just after 6am on Thursday 17September.

The police were responding to calls referring to a man on fire.

Four men were earlier arrested, three of which were charged, in relation to the event, and yesterday two additional people – a 27-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of murder and perverting the course of justice.

Both of the new arrestees remain in custody at a west London police station.

The three men charged previously were Raphael Kokkinos, a 33-year-old living on Polworth Road in Streatham, Joseph Kokkinos, aged 30, of Chelsham Road in Clapham and Aaron Williams, 28, from Warwick Gardens in Thornton Heath.

All three men are remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 18 December.

Additionally, a 31-year-old man was arrested on 29 September on suspicion of murder but released without charge.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of Guei’s death was a head injury.

Featured image: Victim Loeike Guei