VIDEO: COVID-safe polling stations unveiled ahead of local elections

The Greater London Authority (GLA) has unveiled its plans to make May’s rescheduled local elections COVID-safe.

Alongside the Electoral Commission, the GLA showed South West Londoner how voting would take place on 6 May using a mock polling station based in Bermondsey Village Hall.

The stations in London will feature a number of precautionary measures to ensure that the capital’s decreasing COVID case numbers stay low in accordance with the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown following the successful vaccination roll-out.

