Black Pound Day pop-up shop open in White City to celebrate Black History Month

A Black Pound Day pop-up shop to celebrate Black History Month opened in White City earlier this month.

The shop opened in Westfield London shopping centre in Shepherd’s Bush on 2 October and will showcase Black-owned brands until 21 October.

Black Pound Day is a social economic movement to support the growth of the UK Black economy and falls on the first Saturday of every month.

Swiss, artist, cultural influencer, business entrepreneur, and founder of the idea said: “We’ve been inspired by the generosity and support from our community and allies who have come together to make this history moment happen.

“For us, this is another milestone in our journey and a marker in Black British history as we present over 60 brands in one of Europe’s biggest shopping centre.”

POSING AND PROUD: David Cole (pictured left), owner of Mythical Canvas business with Swiss, Black Pound Day founder

This is the first time a major shopping outlet will house exclusively Black-owned brands and businesses in one shop.

The 60 brands feature products including homeware and accessories, footwear, candles, clothing, gifts, skincare and makeup, games and education, jewellery, watches and sunglasses.

Rachael Corson, co-founder of natural hair care brand Afrocenchix, said: “The #blackpoundday has made a huge difference to Afrocenchix.

“Each Black Pound Day we sell at least double what we do on a normal day and this extra revenue has allowed us to hire two new team members and grow our customer base to well over 15,000.

“Many of those customers came in on the first Black Pound Day and stayed with us.”

Black Pound Day was launched last year in response to the murder of George Floyd.

It is the biggest Black-led economic movement in the UK and has changed spending habits to recreate a regular spending pattern centred on supporting Black businesses.

The Black Pound Day pop-up shop is located on the ground floor of Westfield London, Ariel Way, Shepherd’s Bush, London, W12 7GF.

The opening hours are 10am-7pm Monday-Saturday and 10am-5pm on Sunday.