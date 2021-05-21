The Princess Royal visits Southwark waste workers

Princess Anne visited a waste management facility in Southwark on Wednesday to celebrate key workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal visited Veolia’s Integrated Waste Management Facility (IWMF) to celebrate workplace training and to thank key workers.

Veolia is a benchmark company in ecological transformation, with over 179,000 employees worldwide.

Her Royal Highness greeted schoolchildren who were learning about the recycling process before receiving a tour of Veolia’s facilities by employees.

Cllr Catherine Rose, cabinet member for leisure, environment and roads at Southwark Council said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to recognise and acknowledge the unsung heroes of this past year.

“We applaud the outstanding service that collections staff continued to deliver in the most challenging of circumstances.”

THANK YOU: The Princess Royal praises key workers for their work Credit: Veolia

The Princess Royal greeted and thanked Veolia employees on the front line, who maintained the essential services during the pandemic.

The visit followed Veolia’s Princess Training Award (PRTA) win for their outstanding commitment to workplace training in 2019.

The award recognised Veolia’s training programme, Respect at Work initiative, a training programme to support employees who encounter verbal or physical abuse from the public.

Gavin Graveson, executive vice-president of Veolia UK said: “Veolia were incredibly proud to have received this award, which recognises its commitment to our people and their safety.

“This visit from The Princess Royal is a fantastic opportunity to recognise and thank key workers who have worked tirelessly throughout the last 12 months.”

Featured image credit: Veolia